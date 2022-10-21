Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 1,988 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.77. 1,168,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,946,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

