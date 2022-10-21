Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,655,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $9.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,108,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $220,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $5,037,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.