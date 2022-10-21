Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Up 1.3%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. 235,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 409,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mogo by 18.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mogo by 8,726.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

(Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.