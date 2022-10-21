Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.