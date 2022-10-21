Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
