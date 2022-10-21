Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,406,797.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $354.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $362.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.