Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after acquiring an additional 624,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 174,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,288. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

