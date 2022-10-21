Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,829.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,829.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.52 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

