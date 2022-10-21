MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $270.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as low as $178.72 and last traded at $179.48. 27,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,900,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

