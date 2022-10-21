Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $317.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.32 and its 200 day moving average is $424.14. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

