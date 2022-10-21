Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.36.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $237.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

