Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $194.48 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007337 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,792,026 coins and its circulating supply is 423,929,109 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

