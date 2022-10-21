Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.67.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

GNGBY opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.13. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.