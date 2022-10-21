Morgan Stanley Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $49.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 47,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,670. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

