Morgan Stanley Cuts Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $11.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $15.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.