Morgan Stanley Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ACM Research by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

