Morgan Stanley Trims Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price to $13.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Snap One Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $10.40 on Monday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $788.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap One by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Snap One by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

