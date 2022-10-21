Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRG.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.03. The company has a market cap of C$591.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.