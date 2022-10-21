Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. 164,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,346. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.