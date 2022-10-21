Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.15. 76,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,490. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.