Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.49.

META stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. 1,035,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

