Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.20 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.72. 216,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

