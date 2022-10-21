Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.39 and a 200 day moving average of $291.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

