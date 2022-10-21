Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

