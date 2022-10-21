Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,915. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

