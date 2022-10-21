Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJH traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.05. 82,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

