Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.63.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.30. 23,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

