Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 129,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 135,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.