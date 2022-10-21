Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.81 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,088,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.