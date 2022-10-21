MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

