MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $423.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $513.00 to $423.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSCI. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.74.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.