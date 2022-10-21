M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.79.

MTB stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.31.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

