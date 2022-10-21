MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.4 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €174.30 ($177.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €179.40.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

