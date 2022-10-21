Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

MWA stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 256,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 602,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

