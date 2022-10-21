MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $13.00. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 67,519 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

