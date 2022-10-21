MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $89.38 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

