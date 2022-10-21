My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0775 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $1.53 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.01430454 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005743 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020917 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00044225 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.01608585 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.