NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (NSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSCGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 183.96, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

(Get Rating)

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

See Also

Dividend History for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities (ASX:NSC)

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.