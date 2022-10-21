NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (NSC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 183.96, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
