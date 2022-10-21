Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.21.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

