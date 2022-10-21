National Bankshares Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB downgraded AltaGas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AltaGas to a neutral rating and set a C$32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.54.

AltaGas Stock Down 4.5 %

AltaGas stock opened at C$24.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.12 and a 1-year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.93%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

