National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKSH opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

