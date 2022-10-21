National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,551,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,470 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.