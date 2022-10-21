Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.
NTCO opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
