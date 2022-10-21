Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

NTCO opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 132,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

