NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 370 at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $332.46.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.20 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

