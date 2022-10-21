NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159.61 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00014861 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $159.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00079090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007362 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,754,168 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 813,754,168 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.84529 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $135,224,561.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.