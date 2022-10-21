Neblio (NEBL) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Neblio has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00011365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,615,531 coins and its circulating supply is 19,051,664 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

