Needham & Company LLC Cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $35.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 258.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

