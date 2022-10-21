Needham & Company LLC Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

