Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.19.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $45.28 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

