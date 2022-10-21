NEM Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $328.50 million and $4.85 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

