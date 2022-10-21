Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $120.61 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $120.61 million and $2.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,995.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00265504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00111633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00729188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00550266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00242121 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

